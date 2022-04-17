Easter 2022: Delicious and Easy Cakes Recipes That You Can Try at Home

HAPPY EASTER 2022: It’s that time of the year again when people celebrate Easter with much zest and zeal. This year, Easter falls on April 17. Easter is celebrated by the members of the Christian community. The day is observed to mark the resurrection of Christ. Easter is celebrated two days after Good Friday, the day Jesus Christ was crucified. The week before Easter is considered Holy Week. People observe fast and penance as they remember the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ for mankind.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Resurrection Sunday!

Easter is not celebrated in the same spirits as that of Good Friday, because the Sunday after Good Friday brought joy for Christians with the resurrection of Jesus. Many people after attending church services, prepare lavish dinner and invite family and friends to celebrate the day.

ALSO READ: History, Significance, Celebrations and All About Easter Eggs, Bunnies

Advertisement

So this Easter, try making these cakes at home:

Carrot Sheet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting

It is one of the common types of cake that are prepared on Easter. The recipe is pretty simple and this decadent cake doesn’t take too long to be prepared. Coconut Layer

This cake might look simple on the outside but is full of coconut filling. Not only are the coconuts whipped up in the batter, but are also part of the frosting. No-Bake Lemon Cheese cake

This is quick to make. The citrusy flavour of No-Bake cheesecake will make you feel full but also leave you space for your Easter candies. Chocolate Ganache

It is an easy-to-make cake recipe. To make the taste of this already delicious cake even better, you can try adding peanut butter to the batter and see the magic. Simnel Cake

It is a traditional Easter dessert. It is a light fruit cake that is decorated with marzipan balls to represent the apostles. The cake has a lot of significance and is, therefore, part of the Easter traditional food.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.