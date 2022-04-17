Easter 2022: Delicious Easter Dinner Ideas for the Whole Family

Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday, is celebrated on the 17th of April this year. Easter is one of the prominent festivals celebrated by Christians around the world. The day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Resurrection Sunday is celebrated two days after Good Friday, the day on which Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans. The week before Easter is celebrated as the Holy Week by Christians.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Resurrection Sunday!

Many Christians celebrate Easter by attending special church services and preparing Easter dinners to enjoy with family and friends.

Here are some of the Easter dinner recipes that you can try this year:

1. Classic Glazed Ham is one of the most prepared food during Easter dinners. Classic Glazed Ham is quick to make the recipe and requires less hassle.

2. Four-Cheese Scalloped Potatoes go well with Classic Glazed Ham. A thin layer of sliced potatoes is topped with heavy cream, mozzarella, asiago, and raclette cheeses. This side dish is then topped with parmesan cheese and baked.

Advertisement

3. Creamy Spring Peas with Pancetta is a much-loved dish on Easter.

ALSO READ: History, Significance, Celebrations and All About Easter Eggs, Bunnies

4. Macaroni and cheese is an all-time favourite dish. This decadent dish is easy to make and is delectable.

5. Asparagus and Cheese Tart is yet another quick recipe. Try experimenting with asparagus today and make this fresh springtime tart.

6. Pizza Rustica is an Italian Easter pie. This simple dish has nothing to do with pizza, despite its name but is more like a decadent version of quiche.

7. Braised Turkey Wings are part of almost every celebration but Easter dinners are always incomplete without Braised Turkey Wings.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.