Easter 2022: Gifts Every Kid Wants to Find in Their Basket!

Easter, which falls on April 17 this year, is a big day of celebration where the Christians around the world mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter is the time to remember Lord Jesus’ sacrifice and also a time to rejoice and be thankful. It is considered to be a fun-filled traditional holiday for everyone, especially kids. Needless to say, Easter baskets are the centre of attraction for every kid.

If you are confused about choosing that perfect gift for your kid this year, worry not. Check out some awesome gift ideas for your kid here:

A Search and Find Book

A book, and that too a search and find book, is always a go-to option for parents while selecting a gift for their children. Search and find puzzle books are a real treat for kids.

Hide ‘n’ Squeak Eggs

Easily available online, these cute and colourful toy eggs are a unique way to excite your toddler. Let them crack open the eggs to see what’s inside. This toy is a great way to develop your child’s learning skills.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Easter 2022: History, Significance, Celebrations and All About Easter Eggs, Bunnies

LEGO

LEGO remains the most wanted gift amongst children. So, you have to choose the best Easter gift for your kid, go for LEGO. Some of these toys come in the shape of Easter Bunny having a movable head and ears.

Lamb Lovey Toy

A lovely springtime Lamb character from the Taggies collection is both colourful and covered in tags. All-in-all a great Easter joy for toddlers.

Carrot Teether

This soft, silicone carrot teether is excellent for soothing tender gums and providing teething relief. It has easy to hold handles and charming textures on the carrot leaves and carrot tip to keep your kid happy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.