Easter 2022: World's Most Delicious Traditional Dishes You'll Want to Try

HAPPY EASTER 2022: Easter, one of the important festivals of the Christian community, will be celebrated and observed on the 17th of April this year. The festival is observed two days after Good Friday. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. His crucifixion took place on Friday after he was betrayed by one of his disciples Judas. On Easter, people attend mass, offer prayers, enjoy dinner with their family, and decorate their house.

On the occasion of Easter this year, make these traditional food items from around the world for your family and friends:

Zurek

It is a famous traditional dish from Poland. Zurek is a soup made of rye flour, sausage, carrots, and basil, and includes other spices. The dish is served alongside boiled eggs. The taste of Zurek is sometimes a bit sour. Le Gigot d ́Agneau Pascal

It is a famous dish from France. Lamb shank is roasted and served with beans and potatoes. Most of the Easter menu in France is based on red meat. Roasted Ham

This is a traditional Easter dish prepared exclusively in the United States. Easter celebrations in the US are very different from the rest of the world and a roasted Ham with sweet taste rules the dinner table. Capirotada

It is a typical Easter food from Mexico. Capirotada is a bread pudding with fruit. It also includes other ingredients like fruits, cloves, and cinnamon. Even though the recipe changes depending on the region, the key ingredients remain the same. Torta Pascualina

This dish from Argentina has European inspiration. Torta Pascualina is a savory dish that is filled with spinach, parsley, ricotta, whole boiled eggs, and garlic.

