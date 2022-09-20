Easy And Delicious Cocktail Recipes For The Festive Season

Hosting a party in the Navratri season and want to make it a memorable affair. Ditch the basic of lining up booze bottles and leaving your guests to their own imaginations. Shake up the gathering with some innovative, easy, and delicious cocktails. Time to get in the bartending mode and show your guests that you are the hostess with the mostest.
For those who like their whisky the ‘original highball’ way, or those who prefer it with a twist (or two), here’s a few different ways you can try your hand at.
SODA HIGHBALL
Ingredients:
50ML Dewar’s White Label
100ML Soda (with a lemon wedge)
Preparation
Add the whiskey to a highball glass
Fill it with ice cubes and add your favorite mixer
Stir and add your choice of garnish!
COCONUT HIGHBALL
Ingredients
50ML Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth
20ML lemon juice
20ML coconut syrup
100ML soda water
Preparation
Add whisky, lemon juice, and coconut syrup to a chilled highball glass, filled with cubed ice
Top it up with a generous amount of soda water
Stir! Stir! Stir!
Garnish with a mint sprig and a lime wheel to serve
HOT NEGRONI
This sublime twist is a classic and a wonderfully warming and herbaceous sip.
Ingredients
25ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin
25ml Campari
25ml sweet vermouth
Red berry tea
Dehydrated orange (optional)
Preparation
Pour the first three ingredients into a mug and stir. Top with hot red berry tea. Garnish with a dehydrated orange or a fresh orange slice
Garnish with a dehydrated orange or a fresh orange slice
JAPANESE NEGRONI
Ingredients
30ml Roku Gin
15ml Umeshu
15ml Campari
Preparation
Build in glass over a large ice cube.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here