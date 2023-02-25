Kidney is one of the most important organs of our body, its main function is to remove waste products and excess fluids from the body through urine. This process is necessary to maintain the healthy functioning of the body. If you pay attention to your kidney health, you can prevent many serious diseases. Sometimes few substances get accumulated inside the kidney and cannot pass through urine, leading to the problem of kidney stones. Today we will inform you about how to keep the kidneys healthy.

According to Dr Amrendra Pathak (Senior Consultant, Urology Department, Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi), the problem of kidney infections and stones is the most common one. When people consume more calcium-rich foods and do not drink enough water, then calcium accumulates in the kidney and forms stones. The problem of kidney infection rises due to many other reasons. Kidney infection can occur when a person is suffering from obesity, diabetes, and blood pressure problems. Women are more prone to kidney infections than men. This problem is called pyelonephritis.

Does drinking more water clean the kidneys?

Dr Amarendra Pathak says that patients with kidney stones are advised to drink more water so that the stone can pass through urine. He further suggests that people should drink 2 to 2.5 litres of water a day and during summer, it can go up to 3 liters. The health expert says, when a person drinks less water for a long time, then he may suffer from kidney stones or other kidney-related problems. To keep the kidneys healthy, supplements should be taken only after consulting a doctor.

How to cleanse the kidneys

– Drink a sufficient amount of water regularly

– Reduce non-veg food intake

– Eat dairy products in limit

– Control blood pressure, sugar and weight

– Take a nutritious diet

– Choose foods and healthy drinks that support kidney health

– Do physical activities and exercise

– Get routine health checkups done from time to time

Key Points

To cleanse your kidneys and avoid kidney-related problems, you must intake healthy food and drinks. The above-mentioned easy home remedies can better support kidney health. If you intake supplements, always consult your doctor first. Having a history of kidney problems, you must consult your health expert and go for routine checkups.

