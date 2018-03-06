Easy Lasagna Recipe that will Impress Everybody at your Table!

It’s one of the ultimate one-pot meal, whether you’re cooking for a date or just the family dinner, it’s hard to go wrong with lasagna. Layers of Chicken sauce and cheese, sandwiched between sheets of pasta, make for a dish that’s just as fun to eat as it is to make. One sure thing, It's not for the ones on Diet. Layered with a rich meat sauce and a creamy white sauce, plus the perfect amount of mozzarella cheese! Drooling already? Let's get started:6 lasagna sheetsSaltOlive oil1 pound chicken breast (shredded)4 cloves garlic, smashed, dividedCrushed red pepper flakes10pc button mushrooms, stems removed, caps sliced2pc finely chopped OnionTomato PureePepper powderedOregano7-8 Cheese slices2 cups grated Mozzarella, dividedOregano flavoured cheese spread6 to 7 basil leavesMarinara Sauce or Tomato KetchupChef Anne's All-Purpose Marinara Sauce:1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.2. Add a teaspoon of olive oil to it to avoid sheets from sticking together.3. Cook lasagna sheets for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain, rinse with cold water, and set aside.The most important part of this whole thing is the sauce. It’s rich with flavour and texture.1. Coat a large saute pan with olive oil and bring to medium-high heat.2. Add chopped garlic and a pinch of crushed red chilli flakes.3. Add chopped Onions, saute until transparent.4. Put in diced mushrooms. cook until tender.5. Add Shredded chicken and cook.6. Add Basil leaves, Tomato Puree, Marinara Sauce (Tomato Ketchup can be used as a replacement) and a cup of grated Mozzarella.7. Sprinkle Oregano and salt to taste.Start by Preheating the oven to 200 degrees C. It’s pretty hard to mess up lasagna, but there are a few things to keep in mind while setting it up for baking.1. Start with a layer of sauce on the bottom of the baking casserole dish to keep the whole thing from sticking.2. Add a couple ladlefuls of sauce and spread out in an even layer. Arrange a layer of the lasagna sheet to completely cover the sauce.3. Spread some grated mozzarella, cover it up with a cheese slice and put a scoop of oregano cheese spread.4. Arrange another layer of the lasagna sheet to completely cover the cheese mix.5. Repeat layers. Top last layer of Lasagna sheet with meat sauce, cheese slice and mozzarella.6. Cover it up with Aluminum foil to keep it moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.7. Place the lasagna on a baking sheet and bake in the oven until the lasagna is hot and bubbly, for about 45 minutes, removing the foil for the last 10 minutes of cooking. Let cool for 20 minutes before slicing.8. Sprinkle with Oregano, Chilli flakes and serve.This is an unusual but fantastic combination to try. Everyone that tastes it raves! There’s not much rules to it. So, let your imagination run wild.