Easy Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Beat the Summer Heat this Season

Summers have arrived and it’s time to relish the taste of delicious refreshing drinks. Whether you are sitting at home or strolling in the sun, water isn’t alone going to satisfy your thirst in this hot weather. A perfect blend of nutrition, ice, sugar and taste not only satisfies taste palettes but can also make your summers pleasant than ever. So, to make you beat the heat with health and hydration, we have curated a list of some summer drinks to enjoy this season.

Watermelon Lemonade

Watermelon is full of nutrients. It has vitamins, minerals and also the antioxidant properties to fulfil the nutritional needs of our body. The summer fruit is rich in water and is best known to keep one hydrated. Apart from this, watermelon also has low-calorie content which makes it suitable for your weight loss diet. Make a drink by mixing the sweetness of watermelon juice and tanginess of lemon to get the perfect blend of flavours.

Advertisement

Pomegranate-Beetroot Smoothie

It looks like red wine but it isn’t. Pomegranate and Beetroot do wonders for the haemoglobin level in the blood. It also reduces blood pressure and has antioxidant properties too. Not just this, the combination of pomegranate and beetroot do wonders to your skin. So, enjoy the shining clean face with a magical drink.

Non-alcoholic Sangria

Sangria is a cocktail but we can replace the alcohol to make our own version of the fruit filled drink. You can add any summer fruits of your choice such as grapes, apples, oranges, watermelon, and so on. Instead of soaking the fruits in wine, one can use grape juice, apple juice or simply the tangy lemonade.

Ginger-Peach Slush

Ginger is known to aid digestion and improve immunity. Summers come with a fair share of stomach related problems and ginger is one the best solutions to keep them away. At the same time, antioxidant properties of peach help in fighting prolonged diseases. The combination of two can make your summers cool and healthy.

Aam Panna

We talk of summers and forget mangos, it is impossible. Aam Panna is a drink which takes us back to our childhood. This raw mango drink prevents dehydration, improves digestion and helps in fighting diabetes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.