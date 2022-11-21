Easy Ready-To-Cook Food | International Men's Day 2022

Women’s day is celebrated all around the world on 8th March to honour the feminine power with much fervour. Unknown to most, 19th November is commemorated as international men’s day which aims to celebrate the men in our lives. Unfortunately this occasion has not gained enough attention in pop culture and hence it’s presence not acknowledged. Let’s change that. This international men’s day let’s make the men in our lives feel extra special. There is no better love language than the language of food so here are some quick, ready to eat meal boxes which you can use to whip up an extra special meal for the special men in your life even on the most hectic days!

Some options that we have singled out for you-

Haldirams- One of the most popular brands established in Rajasthan, Bikaner is Haldiram which has a wide variety of ready-to-cook items and is also one of the most trusted brands. The top curries you can try are Matar Paneer, Dal Makhni, Rajma among others.

Tata Q- Tata groups launch, Tata Q provides a wide variety of Indian and western delicacies and is known for its lip-smacking taste! The top dishes you can try are Cheesy Pasta, Gujarati Daliya Khichdi, Spicy Chicken Biryani among others.

Kitchen’s Of India (ITC)- Kitchen’s of India is an ITC brand, as the name suggests is a good lens to see authentic flavours of the Indian kitchen. The top dishes you can try are Palak Paneer, Fish Curry, Chicken Tikka Masala among others.

There are some newer alternatives in the market as well, one such brand “Bhuna Pisa” by Farmous Foods has taken a different take on their product. With a single type of product several Indian and International dishes can be whipped up!

Mr. Rrahul Topiwala, Founder, Farmous Foods Pvt Ltd, says, “the curated flavours of Bhuna Pisa can go perfectly well with any cuisine. Be it Indian classics like Mutton Rogan Josh, Chicken Vindaloo, Mustard fish curry, Chettinad Chicken or interesting global fusions like Mustard Risotto, Kashmiri flavoured Tagliatelle, Goan Shakshuka; the possibilities are galore with our Bhuna Pisa multipurpose cooking pastes.”

For example, A simple addition of Eggs and Feta can turn a Goan cooking paste to a middle-eastern Shakshuka!

This International Men’s Day, celebrate the men in your family with easy yet simple meals from India and abroad.

Bon Appétit!

