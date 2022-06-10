Easy Steps To Become A Famous Food Blogger On Instagram

The prevalence of social media has given people the power to stay connected and updated. Social media not only feeds us with the necessary information but also keeps us in the loop with our peers. With the rise of influencer culture, everybody under the sun is attempting to start their own blogs. And why not? Blogging promotes autonomous learning. From fashion to travel, blogs have evolved dramatically in the last few years. Similarly, food blogging seems to be trending these days. If you are planning to start one, check out these crucial tips that will help you instantly gain followers on Instagram.

Tips to become a famous blogger on Instagram:

Know your audience

The first and foremost step is to identify the preference of your audience and what they expect from you. According to the World Economic Forum, a study has found that globally, internet users spend an average of 2 hours and 27 minutes per day on social media. People not only like to taste the delicious food but also like to see the pictures, hence, if you’re planning to become a food blogger, make sure to capture your food with a good quality camera. In order to grab your audience’s attention, carefully caption your picture. Make it crisp and interactive, and you’ll be good to go.

Avoid using too many filters

If you are posting a picture of a meal with too many filters, it may spoil the capture. Ensure to gain the trust of your followers rather than giving them false hopes.

Use correct hashtags

Usage of correct hashtags on your post is a great way to drive views, likes, and shares. Hashtags will also help make your content more visible to people.

Focus on serving

Your food should look as good as it tastes. Styling and presentation can affect the liking of the flavour of your meal. Yes, you read it right. While doing food blogging, it is important to give it the best look. For instance, cut vegetables in different shapes and styles, or garnish your meal with mint.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.