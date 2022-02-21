Easy Ways to Build a Strong Relation with Your Colleagues

People spend more time in the office than at home. For most of us, like their second some. Therefore, it is important to have a comfortable and positive environment at the workplace. To build a positive environment, one needs to build cordial relationships with their colleagues. However, not everyone is a pro at making friends in a professional space. If you too find it difficult to gel up with your colleagues, then we are here to give you some easy tips to build good relations at your workplace.

Find opportunities to talk

Don’t just talk about work. Find little opportunities like tea break, lunch time, and so on to interact with your colleagues. Ask them about their last trip, family, interest and hobbies. These small things add up to building a smooth relationship.

Appreciate your colleagues

If someone has given a nice presentation or is wearing something cool, just drop a word of appreciation. Make them feel valuable. If you drop some positivity around your colleagues, they will initiate conversation and include you in their group.

Spend time outside work

Office space can be pressurising and it won’t allow you to look at the real side of your colleague and vice versa. Invite your colleagues for a drink, dinner or some sport after work or on an off day. It’ll make you see a different side of them.

Avoid gossips

If you are a part of a group, then you should avoid talking ill about others or being a part of such a session. These little things ruin workplace relationships and give birth to office politics. Just be cordial with everyone and move out from the place of gossip or stop them.

Be a listener

When you only speak and do not listen to the other person, it creates a negative image of you in the mind of others. It is always good to listen with open ears when someone speaks. Be a listener to your colleagues so that you both can have an equal relationship.

