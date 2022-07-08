Eat Broccoli And Lentils Regularly To Get Relief From Constipation

Constipation is a condition when bowel movements get restricted and it becomes difficult to pass stool. Constipation mainly occurs due to change in diet or less intake of water. Constipation is a common problem during the summer season due to dehydration of the body.

However, a few food items can give relief from constipation. Fibre rich food items should be consumed regularly by those who are facing the problem of constipation. Broccoli and whole grains are two such food items which can help to get rid of constipation.

Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in insoluble fibre which makes it an excellent food for smooth digestion. The fibre content in it helps to reduce constipation. The antibacterial and antioxidant properties present in it also help to deal with all kinds of infections and diseases. Broccoli is also a great source of vitamin C, which plays a significant role in building immunity and promoting overall health and wellness.

The above-mentioned benefits of broccoli help to get rid of constipation, especially in summer. So, don’t forget to include broccoli in the diet. You can have it by adding it to any vegetable, salad or soup made at home. You can even grate broccoli and mix it in sandwiches. It can also be included in the regular diet as a salad.

Lentils

Lentils are rich in dietary fibre, both soluble and insoluble. Insoluble fibre helps in regular bowel movement and prevents constipation. While soluble fibre helps to reduce the risk of heart diseases. Lentils also contain nutrients like potassium, zinc and vitamin B6, which help in relieving constipation.

Try to add one cup of cooked lentils to your diet chart as it provides more than 15 grams of dietary fibre.

So, don’t forget to input these two food items into your diet if you are suffering from constipation.

