Eat Right, Challenge Yourself: Milind Soman Doles Out Fitness Mantra

Supermodel-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman says he doesn't ignore his fitness regime even if he is on a holiday.Here are five fitness mantras that Milind opts for while travelling:* Eat right: Eating right is the first step. Once that is in place, you need to back it up with exercise. While travelling, it's easy to be tempted to eat unhealthy junk food. To avoid this, I prefer staying at Airbnb homes with well-equipped kitchens so I can rustle up a healthy snack or meal whenever hunger pangs strike. In fact, I enjoy cooking myself a light and healthy khichdi (porridge) for lunch on most days I'm travelling using my mother's special recipe.* Make fitness a priority: Fitness is a lifelong pursuit and it should be something you enjoy. You don't need to follow a strict regimen or routine. Besides, it's usually difficult to hit the gym regularly while you're travelling. The best workout is whatever activity fits into your schedule even if it is a 10-minute brisk walk or a quick jog up the stairs. As long as you're getting some activity and prioritising fitness, don't worry about how much or how often you're exercising. I usually fit in 3-4 running sessions a week.* Practice mindfulness: Be it running or yoga, try practicing mindfulness, that is, being completely conscious and aware in the moment. Doing this gives you a strong sense of freedom, calmness and focus.* Get adequate rest: Sleep is essential for the body and mind and restful sleep is the foundation of good health. Getting sufficient sleep is essential to overall well-being.* Keep challenging yourself: I ran my first Mumbai Marathon in 2004 and have been setting myself new challenges ever since. In 2009, I ran my first full marathon. I took on the Ironman challenge a few years later and then the Ultraman title last year. Pushing yourself to achieve new fitness targets is an exhilarating feeling. It keeps you motivated and achieving difficult goals gives you an incredible high.