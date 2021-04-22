Eat Right to Stay In Shape Indoors During Coronavirus Pandemic

Over the past year, with most of us working and studying from our homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, our health and fitness have gone for a toss. While fitness centres reopened a while ago, the sudden surge in cases has again scared people from stepping out. In such unprecedented times, those worrying about gaining a few kilos while staying indoors can rely on home workouts and a nutritious diet. This will also help boost their immunity which is important to fight Covid-19.

Since most of us have a sitting job and are not likely to burn many calories, it’s important to watch our food consumption. Instead of indulging in comfort treats like chocolates, chips and ice creams, one can opt for a fruit or a date to satiate their sugar cravings. For snacks, make a gram or corn chaat.It is important to include protein in your diet at least once a day. Consuming a high protein diet will keep you feeling full longer and ensure that you do not overeat.Those trying to get in shape should focus more on fibre-rich foods such as fruits with their skin, whole grains, nuts, seeds and vegetables like broccoli, carrots, peas, beans.Fresh vegetables are a person’s best friend during their weight loss journey. They give our body vital nutrients.For optimal health, it is also important to stay hydrated. One should try drinking at least two glasses of water on an empty stomach for weight loss. WHO recommends drinking water instead of sugar-sweetened beverages which may increase the calories.

It is completely natural and normal to eat more while at home so it is important to set eating times for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s important to have all three meals at the same time daily to reinforce a sense of routine and try to cut down on snacks as much as possible. A routine lifestyle plays a very important role in keeping the mind and body fit.

