Eat These 5 Foods to Boost Your Immunity

Some foods work great in contributing towards a supercharged immune system, preventing you from falling prey to illnesses such as flu, cold and more. Here’s a glimpse of five kinds of nutrients that your immune system requires to function and which foods are full of them.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Omega-3 fatty acids come as a kind of necessary fatty acid recognised to contain the inflammation and keep the immune system healthy.
Try these omega-3-rich foods to bolster your health and immunity:
- Walnuts
- Chia seeds
- Oily fish like salmon, sardines, herring, tuna and mackerel
- Flaxseed
Vitamin E
Similar to vitamin C, vitamin E is a great antioxidant. Studies suggest that keeping adequate levels of vitamin E is essential for having a healthy immune system, particularly among older individuals. To get your daily dose of vitamin E, try these foods on a daily basis:
- Hazelnuts
- Peanut butter
- Wheat germ oil
- Almonds
- Sunflower seeds
Zinc
Zinc is a vital mineral associated with the creation of specific immune cells. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) advise that even moderately low levels of zinc may reduce your immune function. Here are some best food sources full of zinc:
- Cashews
- Raisin bran
- Chickpeas
- Oysters
- Baked beans
Carotenoids
Another kind of antioxidant, carotenoids are a group of pigments obtained naturally in a number of plants. Upon consumption, carotenoids are transformed into vitamin A (a nutrient that assists in regulating the immune cells). They are fully absorbed when eaten or cooked with fat.
Consume these foods to increase your carotenoids:
- Mango
- Sweet potato
- Spinach
- Collard greens
- Carrots
- Kale
- Apricots
- Papaya
Vitamin C
There’s ample proof that vitamin C may be especially effective in promoting the immune systems of individuals undergoing major stress. To improve your vitamin C consumption, add these Vitamin C rich foods to your diet:
- Citrus juices and fruits like grapefruit and oranges
- Broccoli
- Strawberries
- Kiwi fruit
- Red and green peppers
