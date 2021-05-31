Eat These 5 Foods to Boost Your Immunity

Some foods work great in contributing towards a supercharged immune system, preventing you from falling prey to illnesses such as flu, cold and more. Here’s a glimpse of five kinds of nutrients that your immune system requires to function and which foods are full of them.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids come as a kind of necessary fatty acid recognised to contain the inflammation and keep the immune system healthy.

Try these omega-3-rich foods to bolster your health and immunity:

Walnuts

Chia seeds

Oily fish like salmon, sardines, herring, tuna and mackerel

Flaxseed

Vitamin E

Similar to vitamin C, vitamin E is a great antioxidant. Studies suggest that keeping adequate levels of vitamin E is essential for having a healthy immune system, particularly among older individuals. To get your daily dose of vitamin E, try these foods on a daily basis:

Hazelnuts

Peanut butter

Wheat germ oil

Almonds

Sunflower seeds

Zinc

Zinc is a vital mineral associated with the creation of specific immune cells. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) advise that even moderately low levels of zinc may reduce your immune function. Here are some best food sources full of zinc:

Cashews

Raisin bran

Chickpeas

Oysters

Baked beans

Carotenoids

Another kind of antioxidant, carotenoids are a group of pigments obtained naturally in a number of plants. Upon consumption, carotenoids are transformed into vitamin A (a nutrient that assists in regulating the immune cells). They are fully absorbed when eaten or cooked with fat.

Consume these foods to increase your carotenoids:

Mango

Sweet potato

Spinach

Collard greens

Carrots

Kale

Apricots

Papaya

Vitamin C

There’s ample proof that vitamin C may be especially effective in promoting the immune systems of individuals undergoing major stress. To improve your vitamin C consumption, add these Vitamin C rich foods to your diet:

Citrus juices and fruits like grapefruit and oranges

Broccoli

Strawberries

Kiwi fruit

Red and green peppers

