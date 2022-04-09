Eat These Food Items if You are Calcium Deficient

Calcium is said to be one of the most important nutrients our body needs. Calcium plays a vital part in building bone strength. Apart from this, calcium also helps in blood circulation, builds muscles, and helps in carrying messages from the brain to other parts. Let’s look at some of the interesting facts about calcium that you might not know.

Our body does not produce calcium, it relies on an external diet for it.

Calcium intake isn’t sufficient to provide its nutritional value, Vitamin D is required for a body to absorb calcium.

Calcium intake is more important in females than males due to body structure and premenstrual syndromes.

An adult must consume 1000 mg of calcium per day for adequate nutrition.

Too much calcium intake can result in constipation and bloating.

Foods that are rich in calcium:

Milk

Milk is said to be one of the richest sources of calcium. However, milk lacks vitamin D due to which one needs to have something with it for calcium absorption.

Soy Milk

If you are lactose intolerant, then it can be difficult for you to have regular milk. In that case, you can opt for soy milk. It is not only rich in calcium but also has protein and vitamin D.

Almonds

A cup full of almonds has around 385 mg of calcium in it which is sufficient for more than one-third of a body’s calcium requirement.

Tofu

The low-fat, high protein Tofu is a great source of calcium. However, the calcium amount varies from brand to brand. So, one must look at the label before purchasing it.

Chickpeas

They are the power of nutrients. Chickpeas have plant protein, dietary fibre, and disease-fighting antioxidants and are a vegan option for calcium. A cup full of chickpeas has more than 75 mg of calcium in it.

