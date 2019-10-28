Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Eating a Cup of Yogurt a Day Could Cut Lung Cancer Risk by 20%, Says Study

Researchers have found that people who consumed yogurt daily were able to lower their risk of lung cancer by 20 percent compared to those who did not eat yogurt daily.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 28, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Eating a Cup of Yogurt a Day Could Cut Lung Cancer Risk by 20%, Says Study
Researchers have found that people who consumed yogurt daily were able to lower their risk of lung cancer by 20 percent compared to those who did not eat yogurt daily.

A new study finds that eating a cup of yogurt daily may help reduce the risk of developing lung cancer. A team of researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennesse found out that people who consumed yogurt daily were able to lower their risk of lung cancer by 20 percent compared to those who did not eat yogurt daily.

The researchers also found out that people who included a cup of yogurt daily along with a high fiber diet were able to lower their chances of lung cancer by over 30 percent. The study was published in JAMA Oncology.

Several studies have shown some probiotics, live bacteria found in yogurt, have anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties. During the study, the researchers found out eating dairy products should not be discouraged and there is a need to re-examine potential benefits of dairy products.

Past evidence has suggested there are a number of nutrients that are found in dairy products which include calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamins K1 and K2 and probiotics that add to a healthy diet. Furthermore, eating products like cheese and yogurt was linked to a lower incidence of type 2 diabetes.

For the study, researchers looked at 10 cohort studies from the US, Europe and Asia involving more than 1.44 million people. They analysed their intakes of dietary fibre and yogurt and then tracked how many of them developed lung cancer.

According to the results, those ate around one tub of yogurt a day lowered their risk of lung cancer by 19 percent. Furthermore, eating a high fibre diet that included fruits, vegetables and bread (but not yogurt) reduced risk of lung cancer by 15 percent.

The study further found that when participants has both a high fiber diet and ate a daily serving of yogurt, the risk of lung cancer was lowered by 33 percent.

According to researchers, the benefits come from prebiotics found in a high fibre diet and probiotics found in yogurt. Prebiotics are the kind of fibre that is indigestible by the human body and are food for the probiotics, which are bacteria and yeasts. Together, they promote digestive health, gastrointestinal health and a healthy immune system.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram