Eating Alone Might Increase Risk Of Heart Diseases Among Women, Claims Study

We all are aware of the fact that it is never a good idea to munch on junk food. Eating healthy is everyone’s motto in life to remain fit. Certain food items like sugar, bacon, red meat and bread are considered bad for your heart. It is not always what you eat though, that can make you prone to heart diseases. It is also how you consume those meals. According to new research, eating alone may increase the risk of heart diseases in women. Women who tend to have meals all alone, without any company, are more likely to suffer from heart diseases.

Relation between eating alone and heart disease

According to Very Well Fit, researchers studied 590 women over the age of 65 and divided them into two groups. While the first group comprised women who ate alone on a daily basis, the other group had women who ate with others, regularly. As per the results, the researchers discovered that women who ate alone were 2.58 times more likely to suffer from angina — which is a symptom of coronary heart disease characterised by decreased blood flow to the heart.

Other problems of eating alone

Overeating: Among the other disadvantages of eating alone, is the consumption of large quantities of food Women who tend to eat alone most of the time are prone to overeating. They are likely to eat fewer calories, carbohydrates, fibers, and sodium-potassium-enriched food. Overeating not only promotes weight gain but also increases the risk of diabetes and high blood pressure.

Depression: This is another undesirable result of eating alone. Women who eat alone, without anyone to accompany them are likely to develop depression. It is natural to feel lonely while having meals alone.

Strategies to improve heart health and lower risks of depression

There are a number of ways by which you can improve their heart’s health. They are as follows:

Say no to smoking

Minimise alcohol consumption

Work out on a regular basis

Practice mindfulness and meditation

