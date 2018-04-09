English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Eating Berries May Prevent Cancer: Study
Scientists have now found that berries also have anti-cancer properties.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Elena Elisseeva/ Shutterstock.com)
While berries, rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, have been known to improve digestive system, help in weight loss, scientists have now found that they also have anti-cancer properties.
Berries naturally produce pigments, that give them the red, blue and purple colour, known as anthocyanins.
These increase the function of the enzyme sirtuin 6 (SIRT6) in cancer cells, regulation of this enzyme could open up new avenues for cancer treatment, revealed the researchers from the University of Eastern Finland.
Sirtuins are enzymes regulating the expression of genes that control the function of cells through key cellular signalling pathways.
Ageing causes changes in sirtuin function and these changes contribute to the development of various diseases.
Sirtuin 6 is a less well-known enzyme that is also linked to glucose metabolism.
The study, published in Scientific Reports, also found a new cyanidin anthocyanin in berries.
"The most interesting results of our study relate to cyanidin, which is an anthocyanin found abundantly in wild bilberry, blackcurrant and lingonberry," said lead author Minna Rahnasto-Rilla, from the varsity.
Cyanidin increased SIRT6 enzyme levels in human colorectal cancer cells, and it was also discovered to decrease the expression of the Twist1 and GLUT1 cancer genes while increasing the expression of the tumour suppressor FoXO3 gene in cells.
The researchers also designed a computer-based model that allowed them to predict how different flavonoid compounds in plants can regulate the SIRT6 enzyme.
The findings indicate that anthocyanins increase the activation of SIRT6, which may play a role in cancer pathogenesis.
The study also lays a foundation for the development of new drugs that regulate SIRT6 function, the researchers said.
Also Watch
Berries naturally produce pigments, that give them the red, blue and purple colour, known as anthocyanins.
These increase the function of the enzyme sirtuin 6 (SIRT6) in cancer cells, regulation of this enzyme could open up new avenues for cancer treatment, revealed the researchers from the University of Eastern Finland.
Sirtuins are enzymes regulating the expression of genes that control the function of cells through key cellular signalling pathways.
Ageing causes changes in sirtuin function and these changes contribute to the development of various diseases.
Sirtuin 6 is a less well-known enzyme that is also linked to glucose metabolism.
The study, published in Scientific Reports, also found a new cyanidin anthocyanin in berries.
"The most interesting results of our study relate to cyanidin, which is an anthocyanin found abundantly in wild bilberry, blackcurrant and lingonberry," said lead author Minna Rahnasto-Rilla, from the varsity.
Cyanidin increased SIRT6 enzyme levels in human colorectal cancer cells, and it was also discovered to decrease the expression of the Twist1 and GLUT1 cancer genes while increasing the expression of the tumour suppressor FoXO3 gene in cells.
The researchers also designed a computer-based model that allowed them to predict how different flavonoid compounds in plants can regulate the SIRT6 enzyme.
The findings indicate that anthocyanins increase the activation of SIRT6, which may play a role in cancer pathogenesis.
The study also lays a foundation for the development of new drugs that regulate SIRT6 function, the researchers said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|33
|26
|28
|87
|2
|England
|19
|20
|12
|51
|4
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|10
|24
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|4
|3
|11
|8
|South Africa
|4
|2
|4
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- A Biopic on Salman Khan? Varun Dhawan Has the Funniest Response
- Terrorists Plotting Attacks, Raising Funds And Soldiers on Dark Net
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed
- Goldman Sachs CEO's Deputy Can't Stop, Won't Stop Spinning Records