Eating Good to Playing Outdoors, 4 Effective Methods to Prevent Obesity in Kids

Obesity has become a common problem in contemporary times. Not only adults but even children are also falling prey to obesity. Sitting in front of the television or cellphones for a long duration, not going out to play, and consuming large quantities of junk food can all contribute to gaining weight.

Obesity can result in life-threatening diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, Coronary heart disease and stroke, and can even result in untimely deaths. As a parent, it is your responsibility to take action to give your offspring a healthy life. Here are 4 useful methods that can help reduce the risk of obesity in your kid:

Make a healthy eating pattern:

Cut down on the quantity of junk, packaged, and sugary food items consumed by your child as they are the primary causes of obesity in children. Instead, give them more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and pulses to help them gain the nutrients their bodies require. You can also replace sodas and sugary beverages with plain low-fat milk and zero preservatives fruit juices.

Maintain a proper sleep routine

Sleeping at odd hours also promotes excessive weight gain. Sleeping at a particular hour and waking up at a specific time is extremely important to keep obesity at bay in children. A good night’s slumber also helps to boost your kid’s mood, keep them energetic during the day and help in preventing Type 2 diabetes as well.

Reduce screen time

In today’s generation, even toddlers can’t seem to stay away from cell phones. It’s true that you cannot just ban them from watching television or playing games online. However, as a parent, you can reduce their screen time to a particular duration. In addition to that, ask them to turn off their gadgets one hour prior to their bedtime.

Encourage outdoor playing

Encourage your child to go outdoors and play with friends instead of staying at home and playing video games. Frolicking on the field, running, cycling and skipping outdoors are great ways to burn calories while having fun. If your little one is interested in any extra-curricular activities like dancing or swimming, encourage them to pursue their hobbies.

