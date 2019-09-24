Eating Half Serving of Nuts Everyday Can Help Keep Weight Down

A new research now suggests that eating half a serving of nuts every day could stop one from gaining weight as they get older. The study saw researchers track almost 3,00,000 people for around two decades who were asked how many nuts they ate and how much they weighed, according to a story published in Daily Mail.

The results of the study showed that participants who ate half an ounce or 14gm of nuts everyday gained less weight and were less likely to become obese.

The study was published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health.

According to scientists replacing unhealthy snacks, such as chocolate with nuts could slow down weight gain in middle age.

The researchers further reveal that while they cannot establish cause and relied on self-reported data, which can prove to be inaccurate, they suggest that chewing nuts take more effort than eating fast food, while high fibre content make people feel full longer.

The researchers further published in the paper they wrote that nut fibre binds better with fat in the gut, thus excreting more calories.

Notably, while nuts are rich in healthy unsaturated fats, vitamins, minerals and fibre, they are not often consumed for weight loss because they are calorie dense.

However, there is evidence to suggest that quality of diet as well as counting calories play an important role in weight management.

Subsequently, Harvard University researchers analysed information on weight, diet and physical activity in three groups of people, where, the first consisted of 51,000 male professionals aged 40 to 75. The other two both comprised around 120,000 nurses aged between 24 and 55.

The study saw researchers asking the participants every four years to state their weight and how often they had eaten a serving of nuts. They reported their exercise every two years.

The study authors found that increasing consumption of any type of nut was linked to less long-term weight gain and a lower risk of becoming obese.

