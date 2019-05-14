Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Eating Pizza, Burgers & Chips May Trigger Depression

A new study finds that eating junk food can cause fat to seep into the brain and trigger depression.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 14, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Eating Pizza, Burgers & Chips May Trigger Depression
Image for representation: Reuters
Loading...
Do you love eating those loaded cheese pizzas, or biting into those juicy burgers along with a side of crispy hit fries loaded with cheese and oregano flakes? Turns out it may not be that good of an idea. A new study finds that eating junk food can cause fat to seep into the brain and trigger depression.

Researchers say that saturated fat enters the brain via the bloodstream and once there affects the functioning of part of the brain that controls emotions, the hypothalamus, and leads to an increase in depressive symptoms.

The study, led by the University of Glasgow and published in Translational Psychiatry, conducted on mice, led scientists to conclude that the findings may explain the links between depression and obesity.

Incidentally, anti-depressants are less effective on obese people than those of normal weight.
The researchers suggest that being obese is an additional factor causing depression, with the high-fat diet to blame.

Researchers in this study believe that their novel findings may now influence new targets for antidepressant medications that may be more suitable for overweight and obese individuals.

According to study author Professor George Baillie, from the University of Glasgow, while we eat fatty food to comfort ourselves as it tastes really good, in the long term, this affects one’s mood in a negative way.
The researcher added that reduction in fatty food intake not only has health benefits but also promotes a happier disposition.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram