Eating Pizza, Burgers & Chips May Trigger Depression

Do you love eating those loaded cheese pizzas, or biting into those juicy burgers along with a side of crispy hit fries loaded with cheese and oregano flakes? Turns out it may not be that good of an idea. A new study finds that eating junk food can cause fat to seep into the brain and trigger depression.Researchers say that saturated fat enters the brain via the bloodstream and once there affects the functioning of part of the brain that controls emotions, the hypothalamus, and leads to an increase in depressive symptoms.The study, led by the University of Glasgow and published in Translational Psychiatry, conducted on mice, led scientists to conclude that the findings may explain the links between depression and obesity.Incidentally, anti-depressants are less effective on obese people than those of normal weight.The researchers suggest that being obese is an additional factor causing depression, with the high-fat diet to blame.Researchers in this study believe that their novel findings may now influence new targets for antidepressant medications that may be more suitable for overweight and obese individuals.According to study author Professor George Baillie, from the University of Glasgow, while we eat fatty food to comfort ourselves as it tastes really good, in the long term, this affects one’s mood in a negative way.The researcher added that reduction in fatty food intake not only has health benefits but also promotes a happier disposition.