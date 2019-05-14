English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eating Pizza, Burgers & Chips May Trigger Depression
A new study finds that eating junk food can cause fat to seep into the brain and trigger depression.
Image for representation: Reuters
Loading...
Do you love eating those loaded cheese pizzas, or biting into those juicy burgers along with a side of crispy hit fries loaded with cheese and oregano flakes? Turns out it may not be that good of an idea. A new study finds that eating junk food can cause fat to seep into the brain and trigger depression.
Researchers say that saturated fat enters the brain via the bloodstream and once there affects the functioning of part of the brain that controls emotions, the hypothalamus, and leads to an increase in depressive symptoms.
The study, led by the University of Glasgow and published in Translational Psychiatry, conducted on mice, led scientists to conclude that the findings may explain the links between depression and obesity.
Incidentally, anti-depressants are less effective on obese people than those of normal weight.
The researchers suggest that being obese is an additional factor causing depression, with the high-fat diet to blame.
Researchers in this study believe that their novel findings may now influence new targets for antidepressant medications that may be more suitable for overweight and obese individuals.
According to study author Professor George Baillie, from the University of Glasgow, while we eat fatty food to comfort ourselves as it tastes really good, in the long term, this affects one’s mood in a negative way.
The researcher added that reduction in fatty food intake not only has health benefits but also promotes a happier disposition.
Researchers say that saturated fat enters the brain via the bloodstream and once there affects the functioning of part of the brain that controls emotions, the hypothalamus, and leads to an increase in depressive symptoms.
The study, led by the University of Glasgow and published in Translational Psychiatry, conducted on mice, led scientists to conclude that the findings may explain the links between depression and obesity.
Incidentally, anti-depressants are less effective on obese people than those of normal weight.
The researchers suggest that being obese is an additional factor causing depression, with the high-fat diet to blame.
Researchers in this study believe that their novel findings may now influence new targets for antidepressant medications that may be more suitable for overweight and obese individuals.
According to study author Professor George Baillie, from the University of Glasgow, while we eat fatty food to comfort ourselves as it tastes really good, in the long term, this affects one’s mood in a negative way.
The researcher added that reduction in fatty food intake not only has health benefits but also promotes a happier disposition.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Student of the Year 2 Collections Drop to Half on Day 4, Karan Johar Film on a Decline
- Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Trying Out Wigs for Avengers Endgame will Crack You Up
- Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Convinced They Saw Jamie's Hand Grow Back in this Scene
- IPL 2019: Shubman To Shreyas Gopal, Meet The Future Superstars of IPL
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results