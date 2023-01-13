Eating Two Apples a Day May Reduce the Risk of Bad Cholesterol; Know More

You must be aware of the popular proverb - an apple a day keeps the doctor away. Seems like the proverb is only half the truth. A new study has suggested that it is not one but two apples per day that will seal the deal of good health for you. According to a recent study that was released on December 16 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating two whole apples every day can lower blood cholesterol, assisting in the prevention of a heart attack or stroke.

Not only adults but children, too, are falling prey to bad cholesterol, owing to changes in lifestyle habits, lack of exercise, and poor diet among others. To prevent the repercussions of bad cholesterol, all you need is to buy a bushel of apples.

Relationship between apples and bad cholesterol:

As per a study conducted in 2019 by researchers at England’s University of Reading, you can reduce bad cholesterol by 40 percent by consuming two apples per day. Additionally, it can significantly lower the risk of heart attack and stroke by relaxing the blood vessels and improving blood flow.

Pectin, a particular form of dietary fibre that impacts how humans metabolize fat, is found in abundance in red, juicy apples. Microbiome, a healthy bacteria found in the human stomach, which is associated with everything from weight loss to mental health issues, get activated once the pectin fibre enters your bloodstream. Besides other fruits and vegetables including carrots, peaches, and oranges, apples also fall in the category of being the top nutritional sources of pectin.

In addition to fibre, apples are a strong source of polyphenols or antioxidant molecules found in plant foods. These polyphenols help in maintaining good health, with the additional benefits of decreased risk of most chronic diseases such as cardiac arrests, diabetes, and even cancer.

Other ways to reduce bad cholesterol:

Engage in workout or extracurricular activities for at least 30 minutes each day. You can either hit the gym, practice aerobic exercises, go for a jog, run, or swim. All you need is to sweat out your body.

Practice keeping your intake of non-veg food items within a particular limit. While animal protein is an integral part of our diet, it is also important to include leafy vegetables and fruits in your food list.

Maintain a regular checkup with a doctor at least once every month, to learn about the early signs of bad cholesterol or other health ailments. Regular health checkups will also help you in identifying your disease or take necessary strategies for prevention.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here