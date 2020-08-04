Take the pledge to vote

Ebrahim Alkazi, Father of Modern Indian Theatre, Passes Away At 94

Ebrahim Alkazi staged more than 50 plays during his distinguished career and won the BBC Broadcasting Award in 1950.

IANS

Updated:August 4, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
Considered the father of modern Indian theatre, Ebrahim Alkazi, the first Director of National School of Drama (NSD) breathed his last in the capital on Tuesday. He was 94.

Also an art connoisseur, collector and gallery owner, he founded Art Heritage Gallery in New Delhi.

This Royal Academy of Dramatics Art (RADA) pass-out staged more than 50 plays during his distinguished career and won the BBC Broadcasting Award in 1950.

Some of the major plays directed by him include Tuglaq (Girish Karnad), Ashadh Ka Ek Din (Mohan Rakesh), Dharamvir Bharti's Andha Yug besides several Greek tragedies and Shakespeare's works.

Recipient of the Padma Vibhushan (2010), Padma Bhushan (1991) and Padma Shri (1966) honours, he was known to be a strict disciplinarian who provided a blue print for theatre training during his years as the Director of NSD (1962-1977).

Associated with training some of the best known talents in the country, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Uttara Baokar and Rohini Hattangadi, besides a host of major theatre directors in the country, Alkazi was married to Roshan Alkazi, who designed costumes for his plays.

His two children are also theatre artists. Amal Allana, is a theatre director and former Chairperson of National School of Drama while Feisal Alkazi too is a theatre director.

