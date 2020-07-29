Ed Sheeran Remembers Time He Used to Binge on Junk Food, Drink in Excess

Ed Sheeran recently got candid about his past vices and thoughts of self-repugnance in the early days of his fame. During a frank chat at the Hay House Chasing the Present Summit, the singer discussed in detail about anxiety and wellbeing. He revealed that it was his hectic 180-date touring schedule for the album X from 2014 to 2015 that led to him bingeing on food and alcohol.

The 29-year-old explained his ‘addictive personality’ made him overindulge in junk food and caused him to develop unhealthy habits. At the height of his success, he was suffering from anxiety, panic attacks and spent 19 hours a day on social media while in a ‘dark place’ on tour.

Sheeran said, “I would stay up and drink all night and then sleep on the bus. It’s all fun and games at the start, but then it starts getting sad. That was probably the lowest that I’ve been and I ballooned in weight.”

He admitted that at the time, he forgot to eat and drink in moderation and struggled with excessive drinking. Sheeran explained reading Elton John’s autobiography inspired him to put his life back on track. He recognized with ‘so many’ addictive behaviours which he exhibited just as Sir Elton John.

"He would be like, 'I would just go on an ice cream binge and eat four desserts until I threw up', and I was like, 'I've done that before'. With addiction, it's very hard to moderate but moderation is the key,” Sheeran added.

In August 2019, following the success of his No 6 Collaborations Project, Sheeran announced an 18-month hiatus after performing at nearly 280 shows in two years alone.