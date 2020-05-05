Ed Sheeran's Farmhouse Attacked By Fox

A fox reportedly killed several chickens at Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran's farmhouse amid lockdown.

According to The Sun newspaper, it was his property in Suffolk, England, which was attacked by foxes, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"He's lost a couple in recent weeks and they are not so easy to replace with the nation being in lockdown. So, he's made sure their coop is doubly secure so he doesn't lose his entire stock to foxes," a source told the portal.

The source added: "Ed is very much in tune with nature and loves fresh produce from his gardens so he doesn't want he lose any more of his girls to foxes."

The Shape Of You hitmaker recently revealed that he has been gardening in quarantine.

Along with wife Cherry Seaborn, Ed is growing organic fruit and vegetables including strawberries, potatoes, lettuce and carrots, in a greenhouse.

Meanwhile, Ed will be paying the workers at his restaurant their wages during the coronavirus outbreak. He has even encouraged them to get other job if they wanted to.

The 29-year-old has moved to underwrite salaries for 10 staff at his Bertie Blossoms joint in London's Notting Hill, reports thesun.co.uk.

