1-min read

'Educated People Creating the Biggest Mess On the Planet,' Says Juhi Chawla

Actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of three cartons of vegetables packed in plastic and criticised it.

IANS

Updated:July 2, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
'Educated People Creating the Biggest Mess On the Planet,' Says Juhi Chawla
Image courtesy: Juhi Chawla/ Instagram

Actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla received a bag full of veggies packed in plastic and said that the "educated" people are creating the biggest mess on the planet.

Juhi took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of three cartons of vegetables packed in plastic.

"And this is how my veggies come home delivered ... drowned in plastic ..!!!!!... The ' Educated ' people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don't know whether to laugh or cry!" Juhi captioned the image.

In May, Juhi came forward to help farmers during the ongoing lockdown.

She has a family farmland on the outskirts of Mumbai, where a team of experts practice organic farming. Juhi has now opened it for landless farmers to grow rice this season.

"Since we're in a lockdown, I've decided to give our land to landless farmers to farm on. We're letting them farm rice this season and in return take a small portion of the produce for themselves," she said.

"It's not a new practice. It's just going back to the past to the way farming was done decades ago, but then isn't that the wiser way? Our farmers know the land, soil, wind and air far better than we city people ever will from our text book knowledge," she added.

