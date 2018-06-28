English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Education Can Boost Men's Chances of Online Dating
Women are more picky about the education level of men!
Women are more picky about the education level of men!
Hard to find a partner online? Rev up your education levels, as women are more likely to prefer educated partners while dating online, a study of online dating behaviour of over 40,000 people has found.
The findings showed that women in the reproductive age or under 40 are more picky about the education level of men they prefer and seek the same level or higher in a potential mate.
Conversely, men in the middle-aged (above 40) tend to become more picky about their partner's education level.
"It's an amazing way to look at human mating behaviour (internet dating websites like RSVP) because it gives us a really vivid snapshot of such a large and diverse age group (18-80 years) of people in a pretty uniform mate choice setting," said behavioural economists Stephen Whyte, from the Queensland University of Technology.
While the education level of a potential mate mattered more for both men and women in the years of peak fertility (18-30 years), women had a clearly higher minimum standard for the education level they wanted in their mate across all age.
"Evolution favours women who are highly selective about their mates and in many cultures women have been shown to use education as an indicator of quality because it is often associated with social status and intelligence -- both attributes that are highly sought after," Whyte added.
The study, published in the journal Psychological Science, stems from the largest ever behavioural economic analysis of Australian online dating behaviour, reviewing 219,013 participant contacts by 41,936 members of online dating website RSVP during a four-month period in 2016.
Also Watch
The findings showed that women in the reproductive age or under 40 are more picky about the education level of men they prefer and seek the same level or higher in a potential mate.
Conversely, men in the middle-aged (above 40) tend to become more picky about their partner's education level.
"It's an amazing way to look at human mating behaviour (internet dating websites like RSVP) because it gives us a really vivid snapshot of such a large and diverse age group (18-80 years) of people in a pretty uniform mate choice setting," said behavioural economists Stephen Whyte, from the Queensland University of Technology.
While the education level of a potential mate mattered more for both men and women in the years of peak fertility (18-30 years), women had a clearly higher minimum standard for the education level they wanted in their mate across all age.
"Evolution favours women who are highly selective about their mates and in many cultures women have been shown to use education as an indicator of quality because it is often associated with social status and intelligence -- both attributes that are highly sought after," Whyte added.
The study, published in the journal Psychological Science, stems from the largest ever behavioural economic analysis of Australian online dating behaviour, reviewing 219,013 participant contacts by 41,936 members of online dating website RSVP during a four-month period in 2016.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Premachandran: India Reaping the Rewards of Resetting T20 Template Under Kohli
- The World of India's 'Addicted' Gamers: Is it Really a Mental Disorder?
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal