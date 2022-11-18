Effective Diabetes-Friendly Beverages To Control Blood Sugar Levels

Controlling blood sugar levels is no less than a full-time job for diabetes patients. Not just daily meals and snacks but even beverages one consumes can have a substantial impact on the body’s sugar levels. Luckily, finding healthy, low-sugar or sugar-free drinks is not all that tough. There is something in store for everyone, be it coffee fans, tea lovers, or those who love to experiment with mild, natural flavours! Here are a few diabetic-friendly beverages to control your blood sugar level:

Tea

This one is a bonus for tea fanatics. Green tea is known for having a positive effect on your overall health. You can try experimenting with exotic green teas like Sencha and Matcha. Brewing your own iced lemon tea at home is also a great way to take care of your health and taste buds at the same time! Whatever variety you are trying out, ensure that you avoid added sugar.

Unsweetened coffee

A review of multiple studies published in 2019 revealed that drinking coffee may help lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The classic unsweetened black coffee can help improve sugar metabolism and give you the little dose of energy you might need to jumpstart your day.

Coconut water

The fluid in tender green coconuts is 94% water and contains very few calories. It is enriched with nutrients and minerals like potassium, vitamin B, electrolytes, amino acids, and enzymes. For diabetics who exercise regularly, drinking coconut water can be a great way to restore electrolyte balance post-workout.

Vegetable juice

Making your own vegetable juices or smoothies is easy and healthy. You can add veggies like spinach, cucumbers and carrots and even pair them up with berries, tomatoes and some fruits.

So, which of these beverages will you try at home?

