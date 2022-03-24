Effective Diet Habits to Lower Your Cholesterol Naturally

As we know our lifestyle choices reflect on our health and well-being, nowadays the common pattern of high cholesterol levels is seen among people due to their way of living. Cholesterol (a waxy substance in the liver) we get from food like eggs, meat and dairy products, helps our body to work appropriately. It is categorised as good cholesterol (HDL) and bad cholesterol (LDL). HDL (High-density lipoprotein) manages the growth of healthy cells in our body. It takes the excess cholesterol back to the liver. However, A high LDL (Low-density lipoprotein) level or fatty deposits in your blood vessels leads to cholesterol in your artery and can put you at risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke, even death.

According to the World Health Organization, the increased level of cholesterol is estimated to cause 2.6 million deaths across the world.

Furthermore, high cholesterol levels, regarded as the result of an unhealthy lifestyle, can be inherited as well. Even so, it is preventable and treatable. There are so many ways to lower your cholesterol levels. Apart from that, the best way is to maintain a healthy diet with regular exercise.

Are you struggling with high cholesterol levels and health issues related to it? Then you should know some useful ways to reduce it naturally.

Shonali Sabherwal, a renowned nutritionist, said right food can help in managing your cholesterol levels. In an Instagram video, she detailed diet tips for the same.

Tips to Lower Cholesterol:

● Increase Magnesium in your diet, it acts like a statin and prevents the building-up of bad cholesterol.

● Drink green tea to lower LDL cholesterol.

● Add Vitamin K2 as it reduces serum cholesterol.

● Coconut oil (cold-pressed) balances the LDL to HDL ratio in the body.

● Add garlic as it drops off the total cholesterol level.

● Consume Chia or flax seeds or fish oils to boost omegas.

● Eat more fibre from whole grains (soluble fibre) such as psyllium husk to lower cholesterol.

● Avoid trans fats, processed foods, sugar, smoking and too much alcohol.

These useful tips will help you battle cholesterol issues.

