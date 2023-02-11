Toothache can be extremely uncomfortable. It can lead to problems in concentration, sleep and other health issues. There are several reasons for tooth pain- gum disease, mouth or jaw injury, tooth decay, abscessed or infected teeth and sinus infection, among others.

Many people experience more pain at night. It happens because when you lie down, more blood may rush to your heads, putting pressure on sensitive areas. This can lead to tooth pain disrupting your sleep.

There are some home remedies available that can ease the pain in your teeth. However, you should see a dentist in case the pain is severe and lasts longer than two days. If you have fever or headache or are experiencing pain when you open your mouth, or are having trouble breathing or swallowing, then you must seek medical help.

Have a look at some home remedies that are effective in getting rid of toothache at night:

1. Salt water rinse

Salt is an effective antiseptic and can help in reducing inflammation. You should use salt water twice every day for alleviating tooth pain. It can also help heal any oral wounds.

2. Use an icepack before you go to bed

Take a cloth and wrap an ice pack in it. Then, rest the painful side of your face on the pack. This will help numb the area and will allow you to rest.

3. Avoid eating acidic, cold, or hard foods right before going to bed

Foods that are cold, hard, or acidic in nature can worsen any cavities that may have formed already. These foods can trigger tooth pain so try to avoid them before you go to bed.

4. Keep your head elevated

Keep your head at a higher level than your body. This can reduce the blood flow to your head and lessen the chances of your toothache keeping you awake at night.

5. Clove oil

Apply a few drops of clove oil on a cotton ball. Gently swab or place the ball over the painful tooth. Allow it to stay there for a few minutes. Repeat the procedure every few hours.

