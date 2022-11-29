Effective Skincare Routine for Teenagers

Teenage skin care is critical. It needs to be done extra carefully as the skin during this age is super sensitive. With the beauty industry rolling out numerous products for different purposes, it’s normal for young girls to get influenced by it. However, you don’t need different types of serum mixes and face creams to get a stunning look.

During the teenage years, the skin often develops acne and starts secreting oil. Therefore, it’s essential to have a simple skincare routine that requires minimal products. The main goal is to have healthy skin, and if you start using multiple products at once, your skin may not respond to them effectively and might cause various other problems. That’s why it is advised to start slowly and steadily.

Here are a few great and effective skincare tips for teenagers to follow.

Cleanse

Start with cleansing your skin regularly while keeping the skin type in mind. For dry skin, it’s advised to use a gentle cleanser and if you have acne-prone skin, use an oil-free or salicylic acid-containing cleanser. Use Toner

Teens often struggle with excess sebum production through the enlarged pores of their skin. To reduce this, toning is very crucial. It shrinks the pores and manages sebum production. It also helps maintain the skin’s pH balance and protects against contaminants and impurities. Use a toner twice a day for effective results. Moisturise

Apply moisturiser everywhere, from your toes to your face. It keeps the skin hydrated and gives a natural glow to it. As dry skin becomes flaky, it looks dull and develops blemishes. However, a moisturiser will protect your skin from this. If you have oily skin, apply it gently and if you have dry skin, use it twice a day. Apply Sunscreen

People often leave sunscreen out of their skincare routines, especially teens, as it doesn’t feel that important. But, in reality, it’s one of the essential products you need. Therefore, always wear sunscreen when you step out. It protects your skin from sunburns, premature ageing and excessive dehydration. Also, use sunscreen with at least 7 percent zinc oxide and SPF 30 or higher. Lip balm

Lip balm is equally essential in nourishing your lips. Your lips require extra care and applying lip balm regularly is necessary, especially during the morning and at night, to keep them properly hydrated.

These skincare steps are crucial to having healthy and hydrated skin. Follow a daily skincare routine regularly, regardless of how tired or exhausted you are.

