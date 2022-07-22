Effective Ways of Combating Oily Skin During Monsoon

Oily skin, acne eruptions and uneven skin tone. Sigh! Monsoons have arrived and brought with them a ton of skin issues. Though, rainy season is a respite from the sweltering heat that engulfs the northern region of the Indian subcontinent in summer months, it’s the skin that bears the brunt of humidity.

But the good news is that there are a lot of ways to combat these skin concerns during monsoon. From indulging in homemade remedies to choosing the right skincare products, we bring you a list of must-dos that will help you shield your skin from the harmful effects of the monsoon.

Firstly, let’s talk about how one can identify oily skin

– Cleanse your face with a gentle face wash and leave your skin without any moisturizer or serum for a couple of hours

– If your skin feels greasy and shiny in the T zone, one can be certain of having oily or combination skin

– Oily skin type is usually characterised by blackheads, acne, blemishes and an uneven skin tone

Monsoon Skincare

Before we talk about building a skincare routine for the monsoons, it’s wise to discuss the basics of skin care during this season:

Maintain a healthy diet, as the rainy months are very prone to bacteria and other problems

Take care of your gut health

Bid adieu to make up for some time, as it will clog your pores

Step-by-step monsoon skincare routine

– Cleanse: Start the process by cleansing your skin. “However, don’t be too harsh on your skin, otherwise, you’ll end up creating an imbalanced pH level which will eventually hurt your skin’s texture,” says Dr Gagan Bhatia, Founder, Uniqaya

– Tone: Toners should never be skipped during monsoons. Toners are needed for cleaning the leftover dirt and they also help in minimising the pores. One can also look for natural ingredient-based toners, such as rose water, tea tree oil and aloe vera.

– Moisturise: The third step is to lather moisturizer on your skin. You should pick a hydrating, lightweight moisturizer to moisturize your oily skin. “Ensure the moisturiser you pick is oil free,” says Dr Sirisha Singh, dermatologist. Also, ensure it is non-comedogenic.

– Exfoliate: Exfoliation helps a lot in removing any excess oil and also gets rid of the stubborn dirt deposits. This step is not supposed to be followed in chronological order, however, can be done before moisturizing.

– Sunscreen: The last, yet most important step is to ensure that you put on sunscreen. The application of sunscreen is really important during the rainy season. Oftentimes, people skip using sunscreen as there is no sunlight. But, UV-rays can traverse through the clouds as well. “It is recommended that one uses a matte, non-greasy formula which does not make the skin feel heavy. One should consider sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 40,” adds Bhatia.

