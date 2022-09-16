Effective Ways to Remove Fungus From Utensils At Home

No matter how much you try to keep the utensils in your kitchen clean, they get dirty and even attract fungus if left unnoticed for a long time. While normal utensils can be cleaned with the use of soap and a dishwasher, it takes quite some time and effort to clean utensils covered in fungus. During monsoons, it is common for fungus to easily develop on utensils that have not been used for some time. Apart from that, utensils that are left in the sink also develop fungus on them during the rainy season. If you are having a hard time cleaning utensils with fungus, then try these effective yet easy ways at home:

Use baking soda

The use of baking soda has turned out to be effective. For this, keep the utensils that have fungus on them in the sink. Now, make a solution by mixing 1 teaspoon baking soda and half a teaspoon detergent powder in lukewarm water. Pour this solution well on the utensils and scrub them after 20 minutes. This will not only help remove the fungus but also bring back the shine on your utensils.

Use vinegar

Even after removing fungus, its odour remains on utensils at times. To get rid of that odour, use vinegar. For this, put some vinegar on the utensils that have fungus. Now, clean it using a scrubber. After washing the utensils thoroughly with fresh water, dry them in the Sun or open space. This will help remove the fungus as well as its smell from the utensils.

Use lemon peel

You can also use lemon peel to get rid of the fungus on the utensils. For this, dry and grind lemon peel and store it in a bottle. Now, make a solution by mixing 1 teaspoon dishwashing liquid and hot water with 2 teaspoon lemon peel powder. If you don’t have lemon peel powder, then you can boil 7-8 lemon peels in water and clean the utensils with that water.

