Eid Mubarak 2018: Here's How You Can Make a Style Statement This Festive Season

Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a religious practice in which Muslims abstain from food and water and break their fast after the sunset. People observe roza (fast) during the holy month of Ramadan which ends after the crescent of the Shawwal moon is sighted.And now, with Eid festivities on in full swing, we spoke to a few designers to get some suggestions on what men and women could opt to wear this festive occasion and make a style statement."It is anything but easy to pick a ready-to-wear outfit like sophisticated straight kurtas, sharara with short kurtas, and lehengas, but a well-stitched white cotton salwar kameez still beats everything else and the ‘awaami dress’, as popularised in the 70s by the likes of Bhutto, remains to be a classic. Similarly, a black salwar kameez has its appeal, too, but it's the summers which keep it at bay," said designer Sumona Parekh of Label Sumona Couture to News18.com.For menswear, she suggested a khadi kurta which could be teamed with slippers or sandals. She added, "a hand loomed cotton ivory kurta with dull thin stripes done from a natural dye is perfect for a subtle and joyous occasion to celebrate with your close and loved ones. But for most men, a simple khaadi kurta would still work."Designer Kunal Anil Tanna said that this Eid men could try experimenting with jewel tones of blues and maroons instead of the usual black and green."Ditch the classic pathanis by giving your salwar kurta a twist with cowl pants or pleated trousers. Further, tunic or long shirts layered with self embroidered overlays such as bandi jackets are perfect for all those Eid parties and get-togethers," Kunal said.(Photo: Outfit: Kunal Anil Tanna/ Elevate Promotions)Talking about what women could opt for this festive occasion, designer Divya Sheth said, "voluminous shararas, ghararas in pastel colours like rose, lavender, pistachio, sunny tangerine with mukaish or gota detailing make gorgeous picks for those Eid parties and family gatherings."(Photo: Outfit: Divya Sheth/ Elevate Promotions)In keeping with the spirit of Eid, Pernia Qureshi of Pernia's Pop-up Shop told News18.com "There is something very charming about a man dressed in well-tailored kurta salwar. The look is timeless and regal. While you can never go wrong with an all-white ensemble, you can add a dash of colour through various accents." For all the lovely women celebrating Eid she said that one could "never go wrong with a beautiful anarkali." "With so many silhouettes available, you can experiment and keep things fresh. Shararas for the festive season are also an option. Comfortable yet chic, shararas look cute at any festive do."(Photo: Outfit: Pernia's Pop-up Shop 'Eid Edit Collection'/ Tandem Communications)(Photo: Outfit: Pernia's Pop-up Shop 'Eid Edit Collection'/ Tandem Communications)"If you're rooting for a laid-back traditional look, opt for dhoti pants; pair with decadent mang tikas and you're ready to set the ball rolling. Accessories are another favourite part of the season, from smart mojdis to crisp clutches, unique and trendy jewellery will keep you ahead of the curve and of course, stylish," Pernia said.