1-min read

Eid 2020: Soundarya Sharma Prepares Delicacies in Los Angeles

Soundarya Sharma prepared Eid delicacies for her friends stuck in Los Angeles away from their families.

IANS

Updated:May 24, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
Eid 2020: Soundarya Sharma Prepares Delicacies in Los Angeles
credits - IANS

Actress Soundarya Sharma spread happiness by cooking Eid delicacies for her friends stuck here.

"I have been thinking about my friends who are stuck here and can't celebrate Eid with their families and neither cook home-made food. Hence, I decided to prepare a variety of stuff for them and have it sent," she said.

Her menu has everything, from snacks to dessert.

"I made dahi vada, pashtooni zarda pulao, and garnished it with saffron and rose water for the Eid flavour, made kili koodu and double ka meetha which is a dessert," she said.

Be it making videos on DIY masks or distributing essentials to the needy or giving up her seat on the repatriation flight, Soundarya has been doing everything that she can during these tough times.

Loading