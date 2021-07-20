Eid Al Adha 2021 Date: History, Significance and All You Need to Know About Bakrid

Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Eid-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakra-Id or Bakrid in India, will be celebrated this year on July 21. The word Eidis derived from Arabic which means ‘festival’ and Zuha comes from Uzhaiyya which means ‘sacrifice’. The day is quite significant for Muslims as it is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who willingly agreed to kill his son at the behest of God. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm among Muslim communities across the world. They visit mosques to offer prayer or namaz for peace and prosperity.

They also sacrifice animals which are known as Qurbani and distribute them among the poor.

History and significance of this day

The history of this Eid-Ul-Zuha traces back to 4,000 years ago, when Prophet Abraham saw Allah in his dream asking him to sacrifice what he loved the most. As per the legends, the Prophet was about to sacrifice his son, Isaac when an angel appeared and stopped him from doing so. She told him that God was convinced of his love for him and hence, he should never sacrifice a human life in the name of God.

The story of Isaac’s sacrifice was first mentioned in Hebrew Bible, which was written around the 8th to 1st century BCE. Abraham is believed to be an ancestor of Prophet Muhammad, who lived around 4000 years ago.

It is the most significant of two Eid festivals and hence, it is known as “Greater Eid”. The festival also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the holy town of Mecca. The festivities last for two to three days. The celebrations include getting together, feasting, charity and giving gifts to each other.

When is Eid-Ul-Zuha celebrated

According to the Islamic Lunar calendar, it is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. The dates depend on the sighting of the moon. This year,it will be observed on July 21.

