Eid al-Fitr 2021: Crescent Moon Not Sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid in India on Friday

Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee on Tuesday night announced that the crescent or Shawwal moon had not been sighted. Therefore, Wednesday, May 12, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, and the first day of Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday, May 13.

The festival depends on the lunar calendar and is celebrated across the world on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar Hijri. In India, the holy festival is marked on the second day of moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. Hence, Eid-ul-Fitr in India will be celebrated on Friday, May 14.

BREAKING NEWS | The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1442 was NOT SEEN today, subsequently #EidUlFitr will be on Thursday, 13 May 2021 pic.twitter.com/CSPL6QJyBZ— Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) May 11, 2021

Eid al-Fitr Date:

In India, the month of Ramadan began on April 14. According to Islamic traditions, the tenth month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky. The sighting of the moon on the last day of Ramadan confirms the arrival of Eid al-Fitr for the next day. In India Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Friday, May 14.

The Shawwal moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest site of the religion, Mecca. After Saudi Arabia sights the moon, it confirms the date for Eid in other countries.

Festival of charity and gratitude

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging through the country and other parts of the world, it is expected that Eid celebrations will be low-key. Eid al-Fitr is also known as a festival of charity and gratitude that brings deep spiritual awakening for its followers.

One of the five pillars of Islam is zakat that means charity and on this day followers believe in giving money, food, clothes and other items of necessity to the poor. In fact, many Muslims give Zakat before offering Eid prayers. Children also receive eidi from elders, which can be in the form of money or a gift.

The day signifies the value of togetherness, harmony and celebration of life. After a month of fasting, Eid al-Fitr also brings some hearty feast for its followers. The main dish of this festival is a sweet kheer or seviyan. Other food items include Biryani, kebabs, and nihari.

