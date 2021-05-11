Eid Al-Fitr 2021: History, Significance and Celebrations

Eid al-Fitr is commemorated on the opening day of the Shawwal month and Muslims across the world pay their honour to Allah for offering them health and resistance through the month-long fasting time called Ramzan or Ramadan.

The occasion signifies the end of Ramadan, the Islamic sacred month of fasting and is observed by Muslims all across the world. Eid al-Fitr means the “Festival of breaking fast.” The festivities will begin on May 23 and continue until May 24, though, the exact timing may differ as per the moon sighting.

The commencement date of any lunar Hijri month differs according to the spotting of the new moon by religious scholars, and because Eid al-Fitr also indicates the opening day of Shawwal month, it is commemorated on multiple days across areas.

History

It is generally accepted that Prophet Muhammad received the first vision of the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramzan. Eid al-Fitr signified the end of fasting from dawn to dusk throughout Ramadan and the opening of the Shawwal month. Eid al-Fitr is also observed to pay tribute to Allah for bestowing strength and courage during the month-long fasting customs.

Celebrations

It is a common belief that good actions are repaid 10 times in Islam and therefore the 30-day fasting season of Ramadan furnishes prosperity, harmony and peace to all individuals who endorse and dedicate themselves to the sacred cause.

Muslims across the world observe Eid al-Fitr by exercising prayers that are succeeded by a sermon shortly after sunrise. The day proceeds with devotees slipping in new clothes, offering greetings by saying “Eid Mubarak”, and also by sharing sweets. Children are given gifts and cash from elders which is termed as Eidi.

The celebration is unfinished without a comprehensive food menu including a host of delicacies like Haleem, Kebabs, Biryani, Nihari and mouth-watering desserts like Seviyan.

