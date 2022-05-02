Eid Al-Fitr 2022: Here Are 5 Easy Recipes to Try at Home on Eid

EID AL-FITR 2022: Eid this year will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3. The religious day is celebrated after fasting for 29 to 30 days. On Eid ul-Fitr 2022, people enjoy an array of delicious food with family and friends for their first daylight meal after a month. Here are some of the dishes that are had during Eid ul-Fitr 2022 celebration:

Seekh Kebab

This delicacy is prepared with a composition of spicy minced meat. The succulent and delectable dish is one of the key items served during the celebratory feast.

Phirni

Thickened milk with rice, the treat is embellished with loads of dry fruits and nuts. Phirni is a sweet pudding traditionally eaten during Eid.

Haleem

This slow-cooked delicacy is made with coarsely pounded meat and is truly a flavoursome treat. The dish frequently appears during feasts to celebrate the day.

Biryani

A quintessential fragrant rice dish coated with tender spices and meat is something you would not want to miss. It is generally teamed with raita or salan which hits the spot.

Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma is a must in any Eid spread and the table looks incomplete until this sweet dish arrives. The staple dessert made with a combination of vermicelli, milk and beautiful nuts has been a hit across ages.

