Eid al-Fitr 2022 LIVE Updates: Muslims Across the World Celebrate Eid | Check Photos

EID AL-FITR 2022: Muslims across the country is celebrating Eid today on May 3. The crescent moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal was sighted in India on Monday evening, after which prominent clerics announced that the festival of Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3. President, Prime Minister, political leaders and celebrities extended their greeting to the citizens.

IN PICS: EID AL-FITR CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD

Eid ul Fitr is commemorated on the opening day of the Shawwal month and Muslims across the world pay their honour to Allah for offering them health and resistance through the month-long fasting time called Ramzan or Ramadan. “Over 3 lakh people are expected to offer namaz in Lucknow at 10 am," TV9 Bharatvarsh reported Markazi Chand Committee. The moon was also sighted in Lucknow.

https://twitter.com/qazifarazahmad/status/1521140422197751808?s=20&t=NYTH1smk7nBIc9peCyD7AA

Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut tomorrow. Even banks all over India, except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, will remain closed on account of Eid af-Fitr, Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. Banks is shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Ramzan-Eid.

PM Modi extends greetings

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1521151138208403458?s=20&t=QD3yJSDxrTpW6Y17GlO71g

President Kovind, Others Greet Citizens

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. During the holy month of Ramzan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers, he said.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramzan ends. Special importance is given to distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society," Kovind said.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy, the President said. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," he said. — PTI

MP Guv, CM Convey Eid Greetings to People

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Patel prayed for the progress of the state, happiness of the people and their welfare on the occasion, while the CM said Eid gives the message of peace, harmony, unity and brotherhood, a public relations department official said on Monday.

Chouhan urged people to celebrate the festival as per Indian traditions of universal brotherhood and harmony, the official added. — PTI

https://twitter.com/PChidambaram_IN/status/1521130324326948864?s=20&t=HIYmVB3rqen3BAHX_dKQJQ

US President Joe Biden, Vice-president Kamala Harris extend greetings

https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1521126761592934400?s=20&t=HIYmVB3rqen3BAHX_dKQJQ

https://twitter.com/VP/status/1521127115940261888?s=20&t=HIYmVB3rqen3BAHX_dKQJQ

https://twitter.com/Muslim/status/1521128459929591808?s=20&t=HIYmVB3rqen3BAHX_dKQJQ

CAN YOU SPOT THE CRESCENT MOON?

Eid al-Fitr starts when the new crescent moon is sighted. Can you find it? Do a Google search for Eid and click on the blue circle to find it. Click here on Google page to try your luck.

Rain likely to dampen moon sighting in Lucknow?

https://twitter.com/qazifarazahmad/status/1520967651014561793?s=20&t=B4HeBStAqr42Pzd42gI7Ug

https://twitter.com/news18dotcom/status/1521118778658291712?s=20&t=B4HeBStAqr42Pzd42gI7Ug

Public holiday in Kerala for Eid

The Kerala government on Monday declared May 3 as a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr and issued a notification in this connection. The government had previously announced the holiday for Ramzan festival on Monday, expecting it to fall on May 2.

An order issued today by the government said all government offices including public sector undertakings, educational institutions and banks will remain closed tomorrow under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Since the crescent moon was not sighted anywhere in Kerala on Sunday, which was supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar, the clerics and the government decided to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

Canadian PM extends Eid greetings

https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/1520888744265625602?s=20&t=yNk7OlJQTHEAMDFGl9wYZw

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished Muslims in Canada and all around the world a joyous Eid after a month of fasting. He tweeted: “Eid Mubarak! I’m sending my warmest wishes to all Muslims who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr and marking the end of Ramadan. After a month of prayer, fasting, and giving back, I hope you’re able to enjoy this time of celebration and community."

Football clubs extends greetings on Eid

https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1520810535104745476?s=20&t=yNk7OlJQTHEAMDFGl9wYZw

https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1520855580633563137?s=20&t=yNk7OlJQTHEAMDFGl9wYZw

https://twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1520847484146364417?s=20&t=yNk7OlJQTHEAMDFGl9wYZw

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1521044322270990337?s=20&t=yNk7OlJQTHEAMDFGl9wYZw

Apple CEO wishes Eid Mubarak

https://twitter.com/tim_cook/status/1520903829511843840?s=20&t=yNk7OlJQTHEAMDFGl9wYZw

Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Fans Eid Mubarak

Amitabh Bachchan wished Eid Mubarak to his followers via Twitter on Monday. The 79-year-old has shared a picture that read Eid Mubarak. It kept it simple and short. READ MORE

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1521008280587636736?s=20&t=12t5y1tPjrZRtiCuZiqaAQ

Eid a-Fitr Celebrations: Indonesia

Muslims Mark Eid Al-Fitr Holiday with Joy, Worry

This year, Muslims around the world are observing Eid al-Fitr typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals and new clothes in the shadow of a surge in global food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. Against that backdrop, many are still determined to enjoy the Eid amid easing of coronavirus restrictions in their countries while, for others, the festivities are dampened by conflict and economic hardship.

At the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, tens of thousands of Muslims attended prayers Monday morning. The Istiqlal Grand Mosque in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta was shuttered when Islams holiest period coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and was closed to communal prayers last year.

The war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia have disrupted supplies of grain and fertilizer, driving up food prices at a time when inflation was already raging. A number of Muslim-majority countries are heavily reliant on Russia and Ukraine for much of their wheat imports, for instance.

Even before the Russian invasion, an unexpectedly strong global recovery from the 2020 coronavirus recession had created supply chain bottlenecks, causing shipping delays and pushing prices of food and other commodities higher. — AP

EID CELEBRATION IN INDONESIA

Shawwal crescent moon not sighted

On Sunday, Lucknow’s Markazi Chand Committee said that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted hence, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3. “The crescent moon of the Islamic Month of Shawwal could not be spotted today," announced Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.

https://twitter.com/qazifarazahmad/status/1520769488051863557?s=20&t=Yr3-usWfhcy2t2xQdepSBA

In Delhi, Markazi Royat E Hilal Committee announced that crescent moon was not sighted, hence Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated on May 3.

Shawwal crescent moon was also not sighted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today on May 1. It means Muslims across the Island will observe the last day of Ramadan on May 2 and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3.

Moon sighting committee in Bengaluru also announced that Eid in Bengaluru will be celebrated on May 3. The decision was taken during a meeting at the Karnataka Wakf Board office in Bengaluru chaired by Ameer-e-Shariyat Moulana Sageer Ahmed Khan Rashadi.

It added that the crescent was not sighted anywhere across the country and hence the Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3.

Dakshina Kannada Qazi Thwaka Ahmed Musliyar also announced that Eid in the district will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Shawwal moon was also reportedly not sighted in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, hence Eid will also be celebrated in both countries on May 3.

https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1520767930082152449?s=20&t=Yr3-usWfhcy2t2xQdepSBA

After fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims across the world will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr or Meethi Eid with the first sighting of the crescent moon. Eid is observed on the very first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, called Shawwal. People who follow Islam wait to get a glimpse of the moon after the Ramadan fast.

Malaysia became the latest country to declare Eid celebrations tomorrow. Earlier, Brunei and Philippines also announced Eid on Sunday.

With Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brunei, Philippines, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, Muscat, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria, Palestine and other Arab countries gearing up to celebrate Eid tomorrow on May 2, wait continues in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries for the Shawwal Crescent - the new moon to mark the end of Ramadan today. It is likely that for the first time, this year Muslims in South Asian countries will celebrate Eid on the same day as the Gulf countries, if moon is sighted tonight.

Moon sighting in progress in Lucknow

Eid 2022 Moon Sighting in India

While the exact timing of the moon sighting in India have not been confirmed yet, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court and the moon sighting committees in the UAE, Qatar and other Arab states have announced that they will celebrate Eid on Monday, May 2.

Brunei and Philippines also declared Eid celebration on May 2.

Depending upon the moon sighting in South Asian countries, there is chances that Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian country will for the first time celebrate Eid on the same day as Gulf countries. Meanwhile Pakistan’s weather department tweeted saying that it is unlikely that the moon will be sighted today.

https://twitter.com/pmdgov/status/1520062572250206208?s=20&t=yopUAv4ClikpdO5GEvzewQ

Moon sighting committee meet underway in Hyderabad

The Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee) is meeting in Hyderabad under the supervision of Maulana Syed Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari, President of Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan at Dabeerpura, to decide the date of Eid al-Fitr based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Sharing phone numbers, it has asked people to contact them if they sight the crescent moon for Shawwal.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with great enthusiasm, as the Muslim community takes part in prayers that are followed by a sermon. People wear new clothes and wish Eid Mubarak by hugging each other. Children receive gifts and money from their elders which are called Eidi.

People visit each other’s houses to meet and greet and are offered sewaiyan, a delicious milk-based dessert. Apart from sewai, an elaborate Eid spread is prepared, which includes rdishes like biryani, nihari, haleem, and kebabs among others.

When is Eid al-Fitr 2022 in India?

The Eid al-Fitr date varies every year depending on the Hijri calendar, which is a lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon. Any Islamic month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of the roza from dawn to dusk during Ramadan. The fasts are observed to extend gratitude and pay respects to God for providing strength and endurance during the fasting month.

Eid is a three-day festival, but many Islamic countries implement a week-long holiday. For instance, this year the United Arab Emirates has approved a 9-day long holiday, which will start on Saturday, April 30, and the usual work will commence on Monday, May 9.

