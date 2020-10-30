Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020: Feed Your Festive Soul With These Dishes on the Occasion

The festive season is on and with it, our chances of encountering good food have also increased. On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020, you can expect some delicious and soulful food to feed your festive spirit.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020 is being celebrated in India on Friday in memory of the Prophet Muhammad. The day marks the birth of the Holy Prophet who was born on the twelfth day of Rabbi-ul-Awwal in Saudi Arabia's Mecca in 571 AD. Eid-e-Milad is both a time of rejoicing and a time of mourning since the Prophet passed away on the same day in 632 AD.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, here is a list of some lip-smacking recipes:

Sheer Khurma: This sweet dish from Persia translates to milk and dates which means milk cooked with dates. The dish is made by cooking fine vermicelli, milk, dates, and other dry fruits until they all fuse their flavours to make a delicious delight. In the final stages of its cooking, you can add the rose water, cardamom powder and mix the dish and cook it on medium-low heat and then serve Sheer Khurma warm or chilled.

Mutton Biryani: Celebrate the occasion with a sumptuous biryani, an all-time favourite. The dish brought in by the Mughals has definitely stood the test of time and remains one of the most loved dishes by Indians. You would need special basmati rice, meat, mix of spices and create your own regional variety by adding eggs or potatoes. Make sure you marinate the meat with a generous amount of ginger-garlic paste and yoghurt and leave it for an hour. Also, fry onions till brown colour on a very low flame for some garnishing. You can also prepare some salad and raita to complement the flavours of Biryani.

Hyderabadi Mutton Haleem: Complement your meal with this special stew straight from Hyderabad. Haleem is a stew made of meat, lentils mixed with wheat made into a thick paste. Haleem is originally an Arabic dish, however, as the dish travelled from Arabia to India, it evolved. The dish is very filling and rich in proteins.

Sweet Rice Phirni: Finish off your royal meal with this sweet dessert brought into India by Mughals. The sweet dish involves three main ingredients – milk, rice, and sugar. You can enhance the flavours by adding saffron, cardamom.