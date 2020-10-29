Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020: Wishes, Quotes to Share with Family and Friends on This Pious Occasion

Milad-un-nabi this year will begin from the evening of October 29 and will go on till the evening of October 30. The day marks the birthday of Islamic Prophet Muhammad. The festival is celebrated in Rabi’ al-awwal, which happens to be the third month in the Islamic calendar.

In order to celebrate the pious day, various countries organise carnivals and large street processions. The believers also decorate their houses and mosques as a mark of celebration. Some people on this day also do charity and recite stories of Muhammad to children and young people.

Since, this year the festival has fallen in the middle of a pandemic, there are less chances of a large procession. However, don’t let your festive spirit die and send these quotes and messages to your near and dear ones.

Have a look at some of the messages that you can send over WhatsApp:

-- May your home be filled with happiness and joy on the day of Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi.

-- May the blessings of Allah fill your life with bliss and bring happiness to your heart and home. May your prayers accept by Allah! Happy Eid-E-Milad.

-- On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the Prophet's birthday, my best wishes to you, dear friend.

-- On this festival of eid ask Allah for forgiveness. Leave all your follies behind and embark on a new successful journey. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi.

-- My heartiest wishes you and your family on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi - the auspicious day on which Prophet Mohammad made his descent on earth.

In case you want to spread the teaching of Prophet Mohammad on the pious day, here are some of the quotes by him:

-- Shall I not tell you who will be forbidden from fire? It will be forbidden for every gentle, soft-hearted and kind person.

-- Do not wish to be like anyone except in two cases. The first is a person, whom Allah has given wealth & he spends it righteously; (the second is) the one whom Allah has given wisdom (the Holy Quran) and he acts according to it and teaches it to others.

-- It is better to sit alone than in company with the bad; and it is better still to sit with the good than alone. It is better to speak to a seeker of knowledge than to remain silent; but silence is better than idle words.

-- How wonderful is the situation of a believer. There is good for him in everything and this applies only to a believer. If prosperity comes to him, he expresses gratitude to God and that is good for him; and if adversity befalls him, he endures it patiently and that is better for him.

-- Allah will cover up on the day of resurrection the defects (faults) of the one who covers up the faults of the others in this world.