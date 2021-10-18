Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Date in India, History and Significance

The day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated as the birth and death day of Prophet Mohammad. The day is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The day is marked with restrictive celebrations as this day is also observed as Prophet’s death anniversary. This day is also known as Maulid which is an Arabic word for ‘giving birth’. Maulid is observed on the 12th day of the month, Rabi-ul-Awwal.

This year, in 2021, according to the Gregorian Calendar, Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on October 18 till the evening of next day which is October 19.

The Prophet Muhammad is believed to be born in around 570 CE in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. He was the last messenger of Allah who spread the message of love and unity for all the human beings. This day gained popularity in the 8th century when the prophet’s house was converted into a prayer hall. Unlike now, the day was observed in a very different form.

Back in the 11th century, Mawlid was observed by the leading clan of Egypt. The day would be marked with recitations and prayers. Later in the day leaders of the clan would give speeches and verses from the Holy Quran.

The recent form of observance of the day started in the 12th century when countries like Syria, Turkey, Morocco and Spain started to observe this day.

The two major sects of Islam, Sunnis and Shias commemorate the occasion on different days in the same month. While Sunnis observe the day on the 12th day of the month, Shias do it on the 17th day of the month.

While a lot of Muslims across various countries religiously follow this day, there are many who believe that the birthday of the Prophet is not exactly known and that it does not exist. They are of the view that any festival other than Eid Ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha is a sort of Biddah or innovation in the religion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.