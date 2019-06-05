Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Eid Mubarak 2019: Traditional Eid-ul-Fitr Dishes That You Must Try This Festival

Eid Ul Fitr 2019: As everyone gears up for Eid and festivities are just about to begin, here are some of the traditional dishes that you need to try this Eid.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
Eid Mubarak 2019: Traditional Eid-ul-Fitr Dishes That You Must Try This Festival
Image for Representation
Eid ul Fitr 2019 is here and we couldn’t be more excited. Celebrated all over the world, Eid ul fitr is witnessed as a fast breaking ceremony spanning over three days, first day marking the end of Ramadan. The preparations of this festival begin days before the sighting of crescent moon. The religious significance apart, for many Eid is also about delicious food to savour especially delectable non-vegetarian dishes.

So as everyone gears up for Eid and festivities are just about to begin, here are some of the traditional dishes that you need to try this Eid:

Haleem:

Haleem is a perfect Ramzaan special, as it is the comfort dish for all non -vegetarians. Made up of wheat, meat, curd and cashew nuts, this Hyderabadi dish requires slow cooking that takes around seven to eight hours.

Mutton Biryani:

Can we celebrate festival of Eid without a plate of Biryani? Well No. This staple food can be prepared by marinating mutton in the mix of species like cumin powder, coriander powder and star anise powder and then assorting it with cooked rice.

Seviyan:

Well how many times we have asked our Muslim friends to bring some seviyan when they get back from home? Made with vermicelli, milk, rose water and almonds, this is the ultimate Eid dish which is loved by everyone.

Sheer Korma:

Just like Seviyan, Sheer Korma is prepared with vermicelli, milk and dry fruits. Every Muslim household makes it on the occasion of Eid and it is often said that without a bowl of Sheer Korma Eid is never complete.

Chicken Korma:

Chicken korma has the perfect blend of Indian spices, prepared using onions, tomatoes and yogurt. It is a perfect dish for non-vegetarian lovers.

Shahi Tukda:

Have a sweet tooth? This dessert is a perfect treat for your sugar cravings. Made from ghee, condensed milk and bread, Shahi Tukda is a famous Hyderabadi dessert.

Zarda Pulao:

Sweet rice garnished with dry fruits, saffron and khoya, it is a Hyderbadi dessert which is prepared during every Muslim festival.

