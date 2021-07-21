Eid Mubarak 2021: Wishes, Images and Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is the ‘festival of sacrifice’ for the Muslim community. The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which means 10 days after moon sighting in the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. This year, the crescent moon was sighted on July 11, as per Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and hence, the Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 21 in India. However, in Saudi Arabia, the festival will be observed a day earlier on July 20.

The festival is quite significant for Muslim communities all across the globe and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. However, this year, the pandemic has lessened the joy of festivals as social gatherings are not allowed.

But here are some best wishes, quotes, images that you can share with your loved ones to wish them a happy and prosperous Id-Uz-Zuha:

1. As we celebrate Bakrid, I wish that your love and faith for Allah gets rewarded with happiness, success, and prosperity….. Happy Eid ul-Adha to you my dear.

2. Make it a beautiful Bakrid by thanking Allah for showering all his love and blessings on you and by offering prayer for a better and brighter tomorrow…. Bakrid Mubarak to you!!!

3. May this special day bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone. Wishing you a very very Happy Eid al-Adha.

4. May Allah shower countless blessings upon you and your family. Keep us in your prayers, like you are in ours. Eid Mubarak

5. Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid.

6. On this auspicious occasion, may all your good deeds be accepted and you be awarded the highest reward of all. Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak!

7. Your prayers and sacrifices will never go unanswered. On this Eid-Ul-Adha, embrace Allah’s divine blessings with all that you have!

8. May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid Ul Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid Mubarak!

9. May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family!

10. May Allah grant you and your family peaceful and prosperous life. May the blessings of Allah never leave your side. Wishing you the heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

