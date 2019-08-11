Eid ul-Adha 2019: 5 Places in Delhi That Offer Mouth-watering Delicacies

Eid-ul-Adha 2019 or Bakra Eid will be celebrated on August 12, Monday in India. The festival honours Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as a show of obedience to the Almighty's command. Muslims around the world celebrate the day by sacrificing a male goat as a symbol of the sacrifice made by Ibrahim. The families feast on the sacrificed goat’s meat and also distribute it to the poor. The day also sees devotees offering the Eid al-Adha prayers at the mosque, wearing new clothes and greeting each other.

On the holy occasion of Bakra Eid, here are a few places you can visit to taste some tantalising delicacies in Delhi.

Nizamuddin

From the amazing Kashmiri spread at Gulfam Kashmiri Wazwan to numerous kebab and roasted chicken counters where people line up every evening towards the way to the Dargah, this place is a must visit.

Jama Masjid

From kebabs and ghosht to khameeri roti and all the delectable Mughlai delicacies one can think of, Jama Masjid is the place to be. There are a number of kebab places around the area and quite a number of well-known eateries to try out. From fried chicken tossed in masala to the delectable firni, this is a food lover's paradise.

Al Bake

Popular amongst everyone in Delhi, the place at Community Center Market in New Friends Colony is a must visit for their food.

Hyderabad House

Known for its Hyderabadi cuisine, it has beautiful Kheema Lukmi on offer along with delectable biryanis and authentic Hyderabadi haleem. It also has the apricot based dessert Qubani Ka Mitha.

Old Famous Jalebiwala

Located in Chandni Chowk, the place is famous for its jalebis and the varieties won’t be found anywhere else.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.