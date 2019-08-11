Eid ul-Adha 2019: Celebrate Bakrid With These Five Delectable Delicacies

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid, will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019. Celebrated by the Muslims around the world, the ‘festival of sacrifice’ honours the willingness of Ibrahim, the messenger in Islam, to sacrifice his son as to obey the God’s command. To celebrate the day, the Muslims sacrifice a male goat as a symbol of the sacrifice made by Ibrahim, and offer prayers. One of the biggest festivals of Islam, Eid ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the lunar year.

If you are also celebrating Eid ul-Adha or Bakra Eid, or visiting a friend on the festival, do not forget to have these delectable delicacies.

Haleem

A type of stew made with wheat or barley, meat and lentils, Haleem is a popular dish in many nations. The rich mutton stew is cooked with broken wheat and delicious mix of Indian spices.

Khajoor Ka Halwa

A famous Arabian dessert, Khajoor Ka Halwa is a must include recipe for dessert lovers. The dish is prepared with a combination of dates, pistachios, almonds, cardamom, sugar and is topped with raisins. It has a rich and delicious flavour.

Mutton Keema Kofta

Made with mutton keema and lots of aromatic Indian spices, Keema Kofta Curry is a must-try dish for Eid. Instead of deep frying, the meat balls are allowed to cook in the simmering gravy, adding to the taste and texture of the curry. However, as the meat balls are soft and succulent, one should be really careful while preparing the dish.

Shammi Kebab

Another treat for the meat lovers, Shammi Kebab is made from mutton, cumin seeds and chana dal, with the filling of onions, coriander leaves and green chillies. The crispy and delicious kebab balls are easy-to-make.

Biryani

Eid is incomplete without biryani. On Eid Al-Adha, try cooking mutton biryani, which is prepared by marinating mutton in a melange of spices like cumin powder, coriander powder and star anise powder and is assorted with cooked rice. The biryani is best served hot with raita.

