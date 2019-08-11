Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Eid ul-Adha 2019: Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share With Loved Ones

Here are 10 Bakrid 2019 wishes and quotes you can send to your near and dear ones to felicitate them on the special occasion.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 11, 2019, 8:22 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Eid ul-Adha 2019: Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share With Loved Ones
Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr festival, at Eidgah in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Eid ul-Adha or Eidul Azha will be celebrated worldwide on August 12. Known as the "festival of sacrifice,” Eid ul-Adha or Eidul Azha coincides with the completion of the annual holy pilgrimage, Haj, and sees Muslims commemorating the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son for the sake of Allah and the subsequent turn of events. Muslims of Muslims will offer Eid prayers, sacrifice livestock, visit relatives, and relish sumptuous dishes besides dressing up for the occasion.

Here are 10 Bakrid 2019 wishes and quotes you can send to your near and dear ones to felicitate them on the special occasion.

-- Eid Mubarak! May Allah grant all your wishes and accept your sacrifice. May he fulfill all your desires in life. I wish happiness for you and your family today and always.

-- Take a break from daily grind of life and celebrate Eid with us. Eid Mubarak!

-- Life is short and so is Eid! Celebrate both with full pomp and enjoy every moment. Thinking of you on this Eid.

-- Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you loads of joy and may all your wishes come true Wish you and your family a happy Eid-al-Adha.

-- "Neither the flesh nor the blood (of the sacrificed animal) reaches Allah;It is your piety that reaches Him "-The Holy Qura’n. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

-- “And He has made me blessed wherever I am” -The Holy Quran . Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

-- “He knows what is within the heavens and earth and knows what you conceal and what you declare. And Allah (SWT) is Knowing of that within the breasts “ -The Holy Quran. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram