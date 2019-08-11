Eid ul-Adha 2019: Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share With Loved Ones

Eid ul-Adha or Eidul Azha will be celebrated worldwide on August 12. Known as the "festival of sacrifice,” Eid ul-Adha or Eidul Azha coincides with the completion of the annual holy pilgrimage, Haj, and sees Muslims commemorating the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son for the sake of Allah and the subsequent turn of events. Muslims of Muslims will offer Eid prayers, sacrifice livestock, visit relatives, and relish sumptuous dishes besides dressing up for the occasion.

Here are 10 Bakrid 2019 wishes and quotes you can send to your near and dear ones to felicitate them on the special occasion.

-- Eid Mubarak! May Allah grant all your wishes and accept your sacrifice. May he fulfill all your desires in life. I wish happiness for you and your family today and always.

-- Take a break from daily grind of life and celebrate Eid with us. Eid Mubarak!

-- Life is short and so is Eid! Celebrate both with full pomp and enjoy every moment. Thinking of you on this Eid.

-- Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you loads of joy and may all your wishes come true Wish you and your family a happy Eid-al-Adha.

-- "Neither the flesh nor the blood (of the sacrificed animal) reaches Allah;It is your piety that reaches Him "-The Holy Qura’n. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

-- “And He has made me blessed wherever I am” -The Holy Quran . Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

-- “He knows what is within the heavens and earth and knows what you conceal and what you declare. And Allah (SWT) is Knowing of that within the breasts “ -The Holy Quran. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

