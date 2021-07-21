Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Wishes, Images, Shayari, Quotes, Status, Photos, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper and Greetings

Bakrid will be celebrated in India on July 21 with great enthusiasm. People visit mosques to offer prayer or namaz for peace and prosperity. On this day, wish your family friends by sharing shayaris, wishes, messages, greetings, and quotes on WhatsApp.

1. May Allah opens the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Enjoy a blessed time during this Eid.

2. Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

3. May this day brings new rays of hope and an ocean of opportunities in your life. Welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts. Eid Mubarak!

4. Let all join our hands to thank God Almighty for this wonderful day. Eid Mubarak!

5. I wish that Allah shower his love and blessings on you, accept your sacrifices and forgive you for your sins….Wishing you a very Happy Eid.

6. Let this special occasion of Eid adorn your life with the colors of heaven. I wish a wonderful Eid day you and your family. Happy Eid!

7. Before the golden sunrise, let me decorate each of the rays with wishes of success, prosperous and Happiness for you and for your family.

Eid Shayaris

तुझ को मेरी न मुझे तेरी ख़बर जाएगी, ईद अब के भी दबे पांव गुज़र जाएगी —- क़मर बदायूंनी

उससे मिलना तो उसे ईद-मुबारक कहना, ये भी कहना कि मेरी ईद मुबारक कर दे — ज़फ़र इक़बाल

कहते हैं ईद है आज अपनी भी ईद होती, हम को अगर मयस्सर जानां की दीद होती — दिलावर अली आज़र

हम ने तुझे देखा नहीं क्या ईद मनाएं, जिसने तुझे देखा हो उसे ईद मुबारक —- ग़ुलाम भीक नैरंग

अगर हयात है देखेंगे एक दिन दीदार, कि माह-ए-ईद भी आख़िर है इन महीनों में —- मोहम्मद असदुल्लाह

